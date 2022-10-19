Pakistan cricket board has threatened to pull out of the T20 World Cup after BCCI secretary Jay Shah commented on Asian Cup taking place at a neutral venue. Pakistan is scheduled to host the next edition of the Asia Cup next year as per Asian Cricket Council's executive board's decision. Incidentally, Shah is the president of the Asian Cricket Council. Jay Shah had stated that "India will play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue." Sources close to PCB chairman Ramiz Raja indicated that one of the options that they are mulling after Shah's statement is to pull out of 50-over ICC World Cup in India.

PCB's issues statement to BCCI's declaration

Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement in which it said that it was disappointed with the comment made by Jay Shah without any consultation with the board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board. The board even said that the decision was made without any long-term consequences or implications

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," PCB said.

"After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia," PCB statement said.

The statement further said that the decision by Jay Shah has the potential to split the Asian Cand international cricket communities as well as Pakistan's visit to India for ICC ODI World Cup and future ICC events in India from 2024 to 2031 cycle.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

"The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter," the statement added.

PCB responds to ACC President's statement



Jay Shah confirms India won't travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

Following the conclusion of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting, BCCI secretary Jay Shah provided his verdict on the reports about Team India traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Jay Shah denied any such claims and revealed the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

“We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue,” the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.