Pakistani Cricketer Backs Virat Kohli Over Vaughan's Remark On Indian Skipper's Popularity

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has responded to ex-English captain Michael Vaughan's comparison between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, saying the English commentator has a habit of sparking controversies. Butt, while appearing on his YouTube channel, called Vaughan's comment "irrelevant", backing Kohli as the best batsman in the world in the current era. Earlier, Vaughan had said that Kohli is only considered the world's best batsman because of the sheer population of India, which makes the Indian cricketer more popular than his New Zealand counterpart.

"If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," Vaughan had said.

What did Salman Butt say?

"Kohli comes from a nation that has over a billion people, which makes him so popular, no doubt. But Kohli also has more centuries than any other player currently playing international cricket. He has been dominating the game for a long time with his outstanding performances. Kohli has 70 international centuries and no other player from this era has that many tons. I don't know why someone would make such irrelevant comparisons. As far as Vaughan is concerned, he likes talking about things that have the potential to spark controversies. Vaughan himself hasn't scored a single century in the ODIs, where he used to open the innings as captain," Butt said.

Butt further praised Williamson, saying he is one of the greatest batsmen of the current generation. "See, Williamson is a great captain and top-class player. If we talk about the top 5 batsmen of the current generation, Williamson is very much there alongside Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and Joe Root. These players are highly talented and they play amazingly well across formats. Almost all of them are captains of their respective national sides. If we had to rate them on the basis of their captaincy, Williamson is still a step ahead because of the limited resources New Zealand has in terms of their bench strength," Butt added.

The comparison between Kohli and Williamson comes a month ahead of the long-awaited World Test Championship (WRC) final, where India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other to win the inaugural edition of the 2-year-long tournament. Virat Kohli-led India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will play the one-off Test in England, starting June 18.

