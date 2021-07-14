Pakistani Fans Slam Babar Azam & Co After Clean Sweep Against England-C Team

Ben Stokes led England side has defeated Pakistan in the third and final ODI to register a 3-0 whitewash on Tuesday. Despite a record-breaking performance by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who helped his team score a huge total of 331/9 in 50 overs, England easily chased down the target and won by 3 wickets with 12 balls remaining. This infuriated Pakistani fans, who resorted to social media to vent their frustrations over the humiliating defeat at the hands of the 'England C' team.

It's not about their B team vs our A team,

It's about domestic structure, confidence and consistency.

Poor bowling, poor fielding ..#Pakistan #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/RgyNNxyAI8 — Dawood Umar (@dawoodawan99) July 13, 2021

Always the Same Energy on the Fielding of Pakistan team. pic.twitter.com/Nar9hyqfSb — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) July 13, 2021

Pakistan's win percentage against Top 4 ODI teams (Aus, Eng, Ind, NZ) in the last five years is only 18.42%. They have won only 7 out of 38 matches. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 13, 2021

The recipe of destruction of any team! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QnESYvV73H — Maaz Ahmed (@maaz_ad) July 13, 2021

This expression says it all ……poor bowling horrifying fielding #fans #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/KVs7oXbBuG — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) July 13, 2021

The new-look English side with nine uncapped players was assembled a day before the series against Pakistan was slated to begin due to several COVID-19 positive results inside England's main ODI squad. The ECB announced a new 17-member squad with Ben Stokes as captain and only senior player for the series. England bowlers demolished Pakistani batsmen in the first ODI as they bowled them out for 141 runs and then chased down the target with ease in just 21.5 overs. In the second ODI, Pakistani fast bowlers played some very good cricket but the batsmen failed them again.

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

As far as the third match is concerned, Pakistani batters made a comeback with Babar Azam scoring his career-best ODI score of 158 runs to help his side post a big total. Contributions from Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan also helped the cause. However, this time around, the bowlers failed to bowl England out as they allowed them to chase down the target of 332 runs in 48 overs.

England's James Vince and Lewis Gregory made sure their side reaches the target successfully to win the series 3-0. Vince scored a magnificent 102 off 95 balls, including 11 boundaries, while Gregory hit 77 off 69 balls, including 6 fours and 3 maximums. Opener Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, and skipper Ben Stokes also contributed to the team's total with each scoring some 30 odd runs. While Vince was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning century, Saqib Mahmood was given the player of the series award for amazing performance with the ball.

(Image Credit: AP)