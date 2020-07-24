Pakistan's 90s Players Would Have Hit Each Other If Quarantined Together: Mudassar Nazar

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar recently spoke about the current Pakistani cricketers who are currently in England for the upcoming Test series against the hosts. As the team continues to honour England Cricket Board’s (ECB) biosecurity measures in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nazar believes that Pakistan players from the 1990s would have imploded if they faced similar situations. According to the 76-Test veteran, players from the past would have spent their quarantine by fighting against each other.

Mudassar Nazar talks about players facing fatigue in restrictions

While speaking with a Pakistani news channel, Mudassar Nazar referred to the biosecurity measures in England as an environment which is not ideal for cricket. He also admitted to hearing about Pakistani players being “bored and fatigued” in England because of the restrictions. He further claimed that the Pakistan team players from the 1990s would not have survived in similar conditions because by remaining together since they would have resorted to “fighting” and being “at each other’s throats by now”. By making such comments, the cricketer-turned-coach was referring to several infighting incidents from the past within the Pakistan cricket team.

Speaking about the present team, Nazar also expressed his concerns regarding players living in restrictions. He was of the opinion that living in such an environment might have an effect on their performances. He added that playing in England is already not an easy task.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Pakistan tour of England amid coronavirus United Kingdom

The Pakistan cricket team is currently scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England from August 5 onwards. The Pakistan cricket players have already arrived in England and are currently undergoing training sessions. While Azhar Ali will be leading the Pakistan team in the Test series, maverick young batsman Babar Azam will be leading the ‘Men in Green’ in T20Is.

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match Test series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first Test: August 5-9 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second Test: August 13-17 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs Pakistan 2020 third Test: August 21-25 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

Schedule for England vs Pakistan 2020 three-match T20I series:

England vs Pakistan 2020 first T20I: August 28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 second T20I: August 30 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs Pakistan 2020 third T20I: September 1 at Old Trafford, Manchester

Image credit: ICC Twitter