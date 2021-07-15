Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq Grilled, Schooled By Fans For 'sexist Remarks' Against Nida Dar

Pakistan's former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq on Thursday faced the wrath of fans on social media after the cricketer's sexist remark went viral. Abdul Razzaq and Pakistan women's cricket team all-rounder Nida Dar recently appeared on a Pakistani News channel to discuss the topic 'women in sports'. During the interaction, Razzaq not only casually made sexist comments but also passed remarks on Nida Dar's appearance.

Abdul Razzaq sexist remark on Nida Dar

Speaking on why women cricketers of Pakistan leave cricket after their marriage, Nida Dar said that, "Women cricketers always try to continue their cricket. And girls from different villages come to play cricket to opt it as their career. They always try to play cricket as long as they could."

Interrupting Nida Dar, Razzaq quipped that women cricketers don't get married. "Their field is as such. When they become cricketers, they strive to be as equal as their male counterparts, if not better than them. They want to prove that not only men, but they can also do it as well. The feeling [to get married] is gone [by the time they excel. If you shake her hands, you won't even feel she is a girl,” Razzaq said on the show.

Then Nida Dar decided to respond to Razzaq and said that, "Our profession is such that we have to go to the gym. We have to bat, bowl, field. Hence, we have to stay fit."

Cutting Dar off, Razzaq added, "You can tell by the haircut she has."

Netizens slam Abdul Razzaq over his sexist remark on Nida Dar

As soon as Abdul Razzaq's remark went viral, people on social media lashed out at Pakistan's former all-rounder. While some reminded Razzaq that Nida Dar is the first female cricketer to take 100 wickets in T20, some lauded the woman cricketer for handling the situation in a graceful manner.

Shameful ridicule of a young cricket player by Abdul Razzaq. When you have played for the national team & have some level of respect, you should use that to encourage young cricketers, especially women, instead of shaming them based on gender stereotypes.pic.twitter.com/CtemldIcNb — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) July 14, 2021

Nida Dar is the first Pakistani female cricketer to take 100 wickets in T20Is. The way all people here attacking her is so disturbing. More power to Nida Dar! She managed to remain calm and composed. pic.twitter.com/UrVp0FAuBy — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) July 15, 2021

Nida Dar should have slammed these people right there. The saddest part is lady in pink was just as complicit as others. Who gives Razzak the right to make fun of a junior just because she's a woman? Imagine what would have been the reaction if it was the other way around. https://t.co/muLKpD6kZy — Ariba Jalbani (@AribaJB) July 15, 2021

A very poor show by Abdul Razzaq in a TV program in which he said something unworthy of his status about cricketer Nida Dar. Kudos to the lady for not responding & just ignoring his comments. It’s sad Razzaq’s exposure to international cricket has not made him learn etiquettes. — Abdul Majeed Khan Marwat (@koolkopper) July 15, 2021

Nida Dar's cricketing career

34-year-old Nida Dar made her international debut for Pakistan in 2010. Dar is also the most experienced player in the current Pakistan women's cricket team. She has played 80 ODIs and 108 T20Is for the country, picking up a total of 175 wickets across formats. Recently, Nida Dar became the first Pakistan player - male or female - to take 100 T20I wickets. Only Anisa Mohammed, Ellyse Perry, Shabnim Ismail, and Anya Shrubsole have taken more wickets than Dar in women's T20Is.

(Image Credits: Ap/Facebook-Nida Dar)