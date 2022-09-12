The Pakistan cricket team were denied a chance to win their third Asia Cup title, after getting trounced by Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the 2022 edition on Sunday. Pakistan performed well in all three departments, batting, bowling and fielding throughout their Asia Cup 2022 campaign, but an old nightmare led to the team’s loss in the final. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan became one of the biggest talking points of the match in the cricket world, for his dropped catches against Sri Lanka.

The allrounder dropped Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa twice in the first innings of the match. This played a key role behind Pakistan’s loss as Rajapaksa emerged as the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup final for Sri Lanka. He remained unbeaten after scoring 71 runs off 45 balls, with the help of six fours and three sixes.

Sri Lanka found themselves in a tricky situation at the start of the match as they were reduced to 58/5 in 9 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva scored the maximum of 28 runs at the top order, while others failed to cross the double-digit mark. However, Rajapaksa then came out to bat and looked in no mood to get dominated by the opposition’s fiery bowling lineup.

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan and Shadab Khan get trolled on Twitter for dropped catches

Bating alongside Wanindu Hasaranga, the duo added a partnership of 58 runs for the sixth wicket, which took Sri Lanka’s total to 170/6 in 20 overs. While Haaranga was dismissed in the 15th over on the individual score of 36 runs in 21 balls, Rajapaksa remained not out. As the scenes unfolded at the Dubai International Stadium, Shadab’s missed opportunities sparked a meme-fest on Twitter.

Dismal performance by Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 final

Going ahead in the second innings of the Asia Cup 2022 final, Pakistan suffered another slow start as Babar Azam returned to the pavilion after another failure. Babar managed to score only five runs after playing six balls in total. However, opener Mohammad Rizwan stuck to one end as Fakhar Zaman returned on a golden duck before Iftikhar Ahmed walked out to bat.

Ahmed hit 32 runs in 31 balls before getting dismissed in the 14th over. This followed the wickets of Mohammad Nawaz and Rizwan in successive overs. Pakistan was further reduced to 125/9 in the 19th over before they were bowled out in the final ball of the match. Pramod Madushan contributed with the best figures of 4/34 for Sri Lanka.