Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad Wants Brad Pitt To Play Him In Biopic, Gets Roasted On Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad can be seen picking Pitt to play him in his biography in a video that was posted on Twitter, and he does so with a straight face.

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has garnered attention once again after choosing Hollywood star Brad Pitt to play him in his biopic. Shehzad was speaking to Pakistani journalist Syed Yahya Hussaini when he chose Pitt to portray his character in the event that a biopic about him ever gets filmed.

The 30-year-old batter can be seen picking Pitt to play him in his biopic in a video that Yahya posted on his official Twitter account. After hearing Shehzad's response, the journalist couldn't help but laugh out loud at the cricketer's face.

"Kaunsa adakaar apke khayal mein jo Ahmed Shehzad ka character jo ache tarike se kar sakte hain? (Who do you think can nicely portray Ahmed Shehzad's character in a film?) Yahya asks Shehzad, to which the 30-year-old responds, "Brad Pitt". The video has garnered more than 36,000 views since being shared on July 7. Netizens mocked Shehzad for thinking about a biopic on his life when his career is at purported crossroads. Here's the video that has been going viral on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Shehzad has garnered attention for making such comments. He was recently in news for blaming former Pakistan cricketer and head coach Waqar Younis for his ouster from the national squad.

As per reports, Waqar had asked Shehzad and another Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal to return to domestic cricket after they consistently failed to put runs on the board for the national team. Shehzad recently claimed in an interview that he was not given an opportunity to present his case and was axed from the team.

Shehzad's career

Shehzad made his international debut for Pakistan in 2009 against Australia. He has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is for his country with his last international assignment coming against Sri Lanka in 2019. Shehzad has scored 982 runs in red-ball cricket, 2605 runs in the 50-over version, and 1471 runs in the shortest format of the game, which he amassed at averages of 40.91, 32.56, and 25.80, respectively. He also plays for various franchises in league cricket all over the world. 

