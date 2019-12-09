The Debate
Pakistan's 'injured' Pacer Hasan Ali Riles Up Fans By Walking Up The Ramp In Fashion Show

Cricket News

Injured Pak pacer Hasan Ali has been out of action for some time now and was spotted modelling at a fashion show. Pakistan cricket fans had divided opinions

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali may have just courted another controversy with his latest move off the field. Ali was spotted walking the ramp at a modelling event and a conversation began on Twitter around the pacer's health and priorities. Ali's last international game was at the World Cup in June 2019 in Manchester in which he featured against India.

ALSO READ | Test series loss in Australia has hurt pride of Pakistan cricket: Azhar

Should Ali not model if he is unfit for cricket?

When a journalist shared a post that showed Hasan Ali's modelling skills, a conversation began on Twitter about Ali's professional priorities and his skills with the ball as well. In September, it was discovered that the pacer had some fractures in his ribs. Since then, Ali has been rehabilitating and has abstained from all competitive cricket. In his absence from cricket, the pacer decided to grace the ramp and do his signature celebration - but do the people of Pakistan appreciate it? The debate was unending but very polarised - here are a few of the best tweets from both sides. The debate comes at the backdrop of Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at Rawalpindi starting December 11, marking the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Pakistan cricketers win hearts for treating Indian cab driver in Brisbane

 

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Shoaib Akhtar slams PCB and Pakistan cricket team for 'Average' performances

ALSO READ | Now, rattled Pakistan cries foul over India's opening Siachen glacier for tourism

