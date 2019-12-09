Pakistan's 'injured' Pacer Hasan Ali Riles Up Fans By Walking Up The Ramp In Fashion Show

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali may have just courted another controversy with his latest move off the field. Ali was spotted walking the ramp at a modelling event and a conversation began on Twitter around the pacer's health and priorities. Ali's last international game was at the World Cup in June 2019 in Manchester in which he featured against India.

Should Ali not model if he is unfit for cricket?

Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali's fit for some modelling pic.twitter.com/qTx0BXyed2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 8, 2019

When a journalist shared a post that showed Hasan Ali's modelling skills, a conversation began on Twitter about Ali's professional priorities and his skills with the ball as well. In September, it was discovered that the pacer had some fractures in his ribs. Since then, Ali has been rehabilitating and has abstained from all competitive cricket. In his absence from cricket, the pacer decided to grace the ramp and do his signature celebration - but do the people of Pakistan appreciate it? The debate was unending but very polarised - here are a few of the best tweets from both sides. The debate comes at the backdrop of Pakistan taking on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series at Rawalpindi starting December 11, marking the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

Yeah, because modelling must really put strain on his body 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Adil (@adil786123) December 8, 2019

Never ever rated him. All hype. Average player who never seen money. And once he earned some money the whole village family gone crazy!! — Dr McCall (@JAI08285859) December 8, 2019

Why do we just like to criticize every thing our players seem to be doing? And conveniently pick on only those players we seem to resent/dislike. First Imam laughing with Langer BS (Despite there being pics of Babar laughing with Langer but hey, we don't dislike Babar. now this. — MAK (@MAK_activated) December 8, 2019

He is sold out to glamour & will recomend to end with fashion. Cricket will go on & new guns will born ! Have a good one — Aly Khan (@AliAsghar777) December 8, 2019

