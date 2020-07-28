Pakistan Cricket's Investment For PSL 2021 ₹21.25 Cr Lesser Than Full CSK Roster's Worth

The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday announced their annual fiscal budgets for the 2020-21 season. The budget saw some changes due to the cricketing calendar being massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. While the overall budget saw a 10% decrease, there will be no cut-down on cricket-related activities for Pakistan with the PCB dedicated to spending substantial amount to both international cricket and the Pakistan Super League. However, the PSL 2021's budget is pale compared to what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) spends for the IPL 2020.

Also Read: Pakistan To Invest Mere ₹63 Crore Each To Make International Cricket And PSL 2021 Happen

Pakistan Super League's 2021 budget lesser than CSK's IPL 2020 player salaries

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are amongst the most successful franchises in IPL history. CSK boast of some of the biggest names in international cricket, including Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. CSK's IPL 2020 roster's combined salaries reportedly cost more than Pakistan Cricket board's investment in the PSL 2021. The Pakistan cricket board invested PKR 1.4 billion (₹62 crore) on the Pakistan Super League 2021 and a further PKR 1.4 billion (₹62 crore) on international cricket.

Also Read: Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn To Be Paid Only 20-40% More In IPL 2020 Vis-a-vis PSL 2020 Deals

In comparison, CSK will be splashing a fee in the region of ₹84.25 crore on player salaries in IPL 2020, with captain MS Dhoni bagging a whopping ₹15 crore. Dhoni's IPL 2020 is more than 80% of PCB's investment in Pakistan women's cricket, i.e. PKR 411 million (₹18 crore). CSK's IPL 2020 salaries also dwarf PCB's PKR 1.8 billion (₹80 crore) budget for high performance, which covers most of the domestic cricket expenses in the country including players/match officials/curator contracts, domestic events, their prize money as well as different academy programmes.

Also Read: RCB To Pay AB De Villiers Whopping 10 Times More In Salary Than PSL 2020 In IPL This Year

CSK players' IPL 2020 salaries

MS Dhoni – ₹15 crore

Suresh Raina – ₹11 crore

Kedar Jadhav – ₹7.8 crore

Ravindra Jadeja – ₹7 crore

Dwayne Bravo – ₹6.4 crore

Karn Sharma – ₹5 crore

Shane Watson – ₹4 crore

Shardul Thakur – ₹2.6 crore

Ambati Rayudu – ₹2.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh – ₹2 crore

Murali Vijay – ₹2 crore

Faf du Plessis – ₹1.6 crore

Imran Tahir – ₹1 crore

Deepak Chahar – ₹80 lakh

Lungi Ngidi – ₹50 lakh

Mitchell Santner – ₹50 lakh

KM Asif – ₹40 lakh

Monu Singh – ₹20 lakh

Narayan Jagadeesan – ₹20 lakh

Ruturaj Gaikwad- ₹20 lakh

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore- ₹20 lakh

Josh Hazlewood- ₹2crore

Piyush Chawla- ₹6.75 crore

Sam Curran- ₹5.5 crore

Also Read: Suresh Raina Boldly Names Indian Team's 'next MS Dhoni' And Its NOT Rishabh Pant

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com, icc-cricket.com)