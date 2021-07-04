Pakistan's Kamran Akmal Heaps Praise On Sourav Ganguly, Says 'Only He Had Vision To...'

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal believes Sourav Ganguly has been India's most impactful captain, the benefits of which are still being reaped by Virat Kohli. Akmal, while speaking to Pakistani sports journalist, said it is the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who revolutionised Indian cricket by bringing in players such as Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, and Mohammed Kaif. Akmal's praise for Ganguly came after the Lahore-born cricketer was asked to name one India captain he would have liked playing under.

'Indian Team still reaping benefits because of Ganguly'

When asked the difficult question, Akmal, being a former Pakistan international, said he is not sure whether he would like to play under an Indian captain, but added that he is a huge fan of Sourav Ganguly. Akmal said Ganguly helped shape India's cricketing future. He said only Ganguly had the vision of preparing an Indian team for the future, which he did by bringing players such as Dhoni, Kaif, Zaheer, Yuvraj, and Sehwag. Akmal said it is because of Ganguly's management of the team in the early 2000s that India is still reaping the benefits.

Akmal further added that he always "wished" and "enjoyed" playing against the Indian team of the early 2000s, which boasted a star-studded batting line-up with players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly. Akmal said MS Dhoni came along and had an average of 50 in Tests, which made the Indian batting line-up even stronger. Akmal said the Indian team of the early 2000s was pretty hard to beat, especially because of the approach and the captaincy of Ganguly.

Ganguly was appointed captain of the Indian side in 2000 after Sachin Tendulkar stepped down from the post following the infamous match-fixing scandal. Ganguly led India to victory in the 2002 Championship Trophy and then to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup, which his side lost to Australia. Ganguly was dropped from the Indian side because of poor individual performance. Ganguly retired from all forms of cricket in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia.

(Image Credit: PTI)

