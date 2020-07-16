Pakistan's Kashif Bhatti Testing COVID-19 Positive For 2nd Time Put PCB 'tests' In Doubt

Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti has once again tested positive for coronavirus. The 33-year-old is in England for the bilateral series which is set to begin next month. Bhatti had initially tested positive for COVID-19 but his test returned negative on July 1. On July 8, Kashish Bhatti, along with batsman Haider Ali, fast bowler Imran Khan, went to England after testing negative twice for the deadly virus.

Kashif Bhatti was among the ten Pakistani cricketers who were found positive for the coronavirus in the first test conducted by the PCB. Hence, the trio didn’t go with the group that left for England on June 28. PCB was also in a fix after Mohammad Hafeez decided to conduct a test all by himself. Later, in PCB’s second test, Mohammad Hafeez tested negative for COVID-19. The constant fluctuations in results have put Pakistan's testing credibility at doubt.

As per a report in CricketPakistan, Kashif Bhatti has entered into self-isolation. The PCB is waiting for the report by England Cricket Board. The PCB will take the final call on Kashif Bhatti once the reports are out. Kashif Bhatti is yet to play for Pakistan. Kashif Bhatti has featured in 84 first-class, 95 List A and 46 T20s. In those matches, he has got 331, 146 and 50 wickets respectively.

The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. England vs Pakistan 2020 series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. England will also host Ireland in three ODIs from July 30 to August 4.

Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

IMAGE COURTESY: PCB TWITTER