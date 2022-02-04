Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain Suspended For Illegal Bowling Action; PCB Issues Statement

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in the ongoing Pakistan Super League after his action was found to be illegal by Cricket Australia's independent experts. Hasnain was sent for testing following his return from Australia, where Big Bash League umpires had first reported his bowling action. The test was conducted on January 21 at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore and the report found his bowling action to be illegal.

"The PCB today received a formal and detailed report from Cricket Australia on Mohammad Hasnain’s assessment test, which stated his elbow extension for his good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer exceeded the 15-degree limits. The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved. The PCB will now appoint a bowling consultant who will work with Mohammad Hasnain so that he can rectify his bowling action and be ready for a reassessment," the PCB said in its statement.

Hasnain has been suspended from bowling in the Pakistan Super League following a recommendation from PSL's technical committee. Hasnain will now miss the remainder of the league and will use the time to correct his bowling action so he can take a reassessment and become eligible to bowl at the international level again, said PCB in its statement. Hasnain will not be allowed to bowl in international matches until he modifies his bowling action, however, the 21-year-old can continue to bowl in domestic competitions.

Mohammad Hasnain's career

Hasnain made his international debut for Pakistan in 2019 during an ODI series against Australia. Hasnain has played 8 ODIs and 18 T20Is for his country since then. Hasnain has 12 wickets in the 50-over format and 17 wickets in the shortest version of the game. He also has a T20I hat-trick to his name, which he picked against Sri Lanka in 2019. Hasnain became the youngest bowler in the world to register a hat-trick in the T20Is. He plays for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Image: PCB