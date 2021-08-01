Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Breaks World Record During 2nd T20I Against West Indies

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan registered a world record-breaking feat while playing the second T20I against West Indies on Saturday. Rizwan now holds the record for most T20I runs scored by a batsman in a calendar year. The Pakistani opener scored 46 off 36 balls against West Indies in the second T20I and reached a record milestone of 752 runs, which is most by any batsman in the shortest format in a calendar year. Rizwan scored his 752 runs in 14 innings at an average of 94, surpassing Ireland's Paul Stirling, who accumulated 748 runs in 20 innings in 2019.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I

Rizwan's 46 off 36 balls on Saturday was instrumental in Pakistan's 7-run victory. Rizwan's innings featured two boundaries and two maximums as he cruised to 46 runs at a strike rate of 127.77. Apart from Rizwan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also helped Pakistan's cause as he scored yet another magnificent half-century. Babar Azam scored 51 off 40 balls before being dismissed by Jason Holder. Batting on top of the order, Sharjeel contributed 20 off 16 balls, while Fakhar Zaman scored 15 off 11 balls to take Pakistan to 157/8 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Hafeez provided Pakistan with an early breakthrough as he dismissed Andre Fletcher for a duck. Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle were looking good before the latter was dismissed by Hasan Ali for 16 runs. Shimron Hetmyer scored 17 runs before Mohammad Wasim picked his wicket in the 12th over. Lewis went back to the pavilion for 35 runs as he was declared retired hurt. Nicholas Pooran tried to finish the game on his own but remained unbeaten at 62 off 33 as West Indies lost by 7 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing stint with the ball. Hafeez bowled an economical spell of 4 overs, including 1 maiden and 1 wicket. Hafeez gave away just 6 runs at an economy of 1.50. Pakistan has taken a lead in the four-match T20I series by 1-0 courtesy of the win in the second game. The first match of the series was a washout. The third T20I will be played today (August 1) at 8:30 pm IST.

