Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Storms Into Top 10 Of ICC T20I Rankings For Batsmen

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has gained big in the recent overhaul of ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, breaking into the top 10 for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old batsman overtook the likes of England skipper Eoin Morgan and Indian opener Rohit Sharma to settle at number 10 position in the Men's T20I batting rankings. Rizwan with 640 points to his name became the second Pakistani batsman to enter the top 10 of T20I batting rankings after skipper Babar Azam, who comfortably sits at number 3 position.

Pakistan star @iMRizwanPak storms into the top ðŸ”Ÿ of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batting ðŸ‘



Full list: https://t.co/EdMBsm6zwM pic.twitter.com/XPZukYrIVT — ICC (@ICC) April 28, 2021

In the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Pakistani rising star scored 186 runs at an average of 186.00 and a staggering strike rate of 133.81. In the first match of the series, Rizwan hit 82 runs off just 61 deliveries. Pakistan won the first match by 11 runs. Zimbabwe bounced back in the second game and won it by 19 runs, bowling out Pakistan for just 99 runs. Rizwan scored only 13 runs in the game. However, in the third and final T20I match, which took place on Sunday, Pakistan came back stronger to win the match by 24 runs. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 91 runs off 60 balls for his side and was given the player of the series award for his amazing stint with the bat.

Pak players gain big

Other Pakistani players to have gained in the latest weekly update are fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain, who moved 17 and 52 places up to take the number 21st and 65th positions respectively. Pakistani spinner Usman Qadir also gained 12 spots in the latest update to move up to the 65th position, which he now shares with fellow teammate Hasnain. Meanwhile, Pakistan managed to retain the fourth position on ICC Men's T20I Rankings as it won the recently-concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe by 2-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently became the world's number 1 ODI batsman, ending his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli's 41-month-long reign. Babar topped the ICC Men's ODI Batting rankings after the conclusion of the ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa earlier this month.

(Image Credit: PTI/MohammadRizwan/Instagram)

