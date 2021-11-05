Pakistan's Naved-ul-Hasan Accuses Ex-England Skipper Michael Vaughan Of Racism

Former Pakistan cricketer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has said that he heard 2005 Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan pass racist comments at Asian players part of the Yorkshire team in 2009. Earlier, Azeem Rafiq had made allegations of racism against the former England captain, accusing Vaughan of making racist comments against a group of Asian players at Yorkshire during his stint as a player in 2009.

Vaughan has denied the allegations, claiming that never in his 30-year-long career as a player and a commentator has he been accused of anything remotely similar.

Now, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has said that he heard Vaughan pass racist comments at Asian players in 2009 before a match between Yorkshire and Nottingham. Rana was amongst the four Asian players who were a part of the Yorkshire squad at the time. Vaughan is alleged to have said, "Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it".

Rana, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, confirmed that Vaughan had passed the racist comments and that he is ready to provide the evidence to any inquiry looking into the matter.

Azeem Rafiq racism row

In September 2020, Rafiq made allegations of racism against his former teammates at the Yorkshire CCC. An independent committee later found that in most cases, Rafiq was indeed subjected to racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the club between 2008 and 2014.

However, the Yorkshire CCC came under the scanner after the club failed to take any action against the said persons involved in the racism row. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) found Yorkshire County’s report "wholly unacceptable" and said that the matter is "against the spirit of cricket and its values". For the time being, the ECB has suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches at its stadium.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned from his position citing the unwillingness of board members to apologise for the racism allegations made against the club. He also accused the club of nurturing a culture that refuses to accept change.

"There has been a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologize, and to accept that there was racism, and to look forward. For much of my time at the club, I experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge," Hutton said in his statement.

