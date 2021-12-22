'Pakistan's Perception And Reputation Is A Problem': PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s newly appointed CEO, Faisal Hasnain, has revealed his thoughts about the reputation and image of Pakistan among other nations. Faisal revealed that ‘largely negative’ headlines and reports on the country would be put up on ICC notice boards while pointing out the problematic perception and reputation of Pakistan. He added that along with the loss Pakistan cricket is suffering, the trade and tourism industry of the country has also taken a blow.

Hasnain, who has previously worked as ICC’s chief financial officer, was quoted by PTI as saying, “Pakistan's perception is not good. I can be very honest about it; I've worked in the ICC and with Zimbabwe cricket, so I know the discussions which take place in the corridors about Pakistan cricket. Pakistan's perception and reputation is a problem.” The PCB CEO added the bad reputation makes it difficult for Pakistan to invite top international cricket teams for any kind of bilateral series.

No top teams toured Pakistan since 2009

New Zealand cancelled their tour of Pakistan, earlier this year, on the day the tour was set to kick off with the ODI series. No top teams have toured the national for the last 10 years, ever since the Sri Lankan cricket team faced a deadly terror attack during their tour in 2009.

As per the report by PTI, explaining the same, Faisal Hasnain said, “I would see negative headlines or stories about Pakistan being put up on notice boards in the ICC offices”.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: AP/@TheRealPCB/Twitter)