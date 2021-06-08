Pakistan's Promising Bowler Targets Dream Wickets Of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers

Pakistan cricketer Usman Qadir, who made his international debut in 2020, has listed the names of players whose wickets he would like to have under his kitty. Usman, who will be seen next in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), named Indian skipper Virat Kohli, England opener Jos Buttler, captain Eoin Morgan, and former South African batsman AB de Villiers as his dream wickets. Although De Villiers is no longer active in international cricket, the other three are still available for Usman to dismiss if he continues to play for Pakistan.

Usman, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said he would like to dismiss Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, AB de Villiers, and Eoin Morgan. The 27-year-old added that taking the wicket of any of these players would definitely boost self-confidence and will help gain experience. Usman said that he wants to play against the best batsmen in the world and take their wickets. Usman last played an international match against Zimbabwe and has been included in the national squad for the upcoming tour of England and the West Indies.

Usman lauds Babar Azam's captaincy

Usman further heaped praises on national captain Babar Azam and head coach Misbah ul-Haq, saying "they encourage a lot even if you don't bowl well". The leg-spinner will be hoping to do well against England and West Indies in order to open doors for the potential selection in Pakistan's World T20 squad. Usman, who is the son of former Pakistani great Abdul Qadir, will play for Multan Sultans in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League, which is being held in the UAE.

Usman has played 11 T20Is for Pakistan and has taken 18 wickets at an average of 15.22. He has also played an ODI game for his country. Usman made his ODI debut against South Africa in April 2021, where he bowled nine overs and picked up 1 wicket in a winning cause for Pakistan.

IMAGE: PTI/AP

