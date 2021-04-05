Pakistan's Shadab Khan Ruled Out Of Series Decider Against South Africa Due To Injury

Pakistan cricket team on Monday suffered another major blow after losing the second ODI against South Africa as the country’s key all-rounder Shadab Khan said that he has been ruled out from the remainder of the tour. Shadab took to his official Twitter handle, where he informed that due to an injury on his toe, he will not play the remaining games of the ongoing series. Shadab promised to bounce back stronger from the injury after admitting that he has not been able to play his top game at the highest level.

Shadab has been ruled out from Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe as well because of the injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday said x-rays were conducted after the second ODI, which revealed an “intra articular communicated fracture”. The board said Shadab’s injury will be treated “conservatively” and he will undergo a four-week rehab.

This comes after Pakistan lost the second ODI match against South Africa on Sunday by 17 runs, which levelled the three-match series 1-1. Pakistan’s highest run-scorer Fakhar Zaman, who was just 7 runs short of making his second double century, was dismissed by Protea wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in a controversial manner. The incident sparked debate over the spirit of the game as cricket experts joined in from across the world to slam de Kock for violating Law 41 of the MCC Code.

What happened in 2nd ODI?

Pakistan started their chase with Imam-ul-Haq who was dismissed after scoring 5 runs by Lungi Ngidi in the second over. Babar joined forces with Fakhar Zaman to set a foundation for the chase. The two added 63 runs for the second wicket but Anrich Nortje (3/63) snared the wickets of Babar (31), Mohammad Rizwan (0), and Danish Aziz (9), reducing the visitors to 85/4. However, Zaman continued to fight for Pakistan and played an explosive inning of 193 runs off 155 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and 10 sixes.

It was all going well for Pakistan and people were expecting that the opener might pull off a miracle in the last over with 31 runs to win. After the very first ball of the last over, Quinton de Kock tricked Fakhar Zaman into believing that the ball being thrown by the fielder from the long-on position was going to the non-striker’s end, leading him to turn behind and watch his partner. As Zaman turned behind and slowed down in the process of completing a full run, de Kock quickly collected the ball and knocked his bails out, thus denying him his second double century and a victory to Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and South Africa will look to win the series decider and take the trophy home on April 7. However, the series decider is now Pakistan’s game to lose because key South African players including David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, and Lungi Ngidi have already left their country to play in the IPL.

(Image Credit: AP)