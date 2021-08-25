Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Breaks Records Following 10 Wicket Haul Against WI In 2nd Test

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi produced a match-winning performance with the ball to help his team win in the West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test on Wednesday. The Pakistan team defeated the West Indies by 109 runs on the final day of the second test to level the two-match series at 1-1. The conclusion of the second Test also brings an end to the Pakistan tour of West Indies.

West Indies vs Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi stats from the 2nd Test

Shaheen Afridi completed the match with figures of 10-94. The left-arm seamer took 4-43 in the second innings to help Pakistan bowl out the West Indies for 219 with the host chasing 329 to win. That gave the 21-year-old fast bowler, who took a career-best 6-51 in the first innings WI vs PAK 2nd Test, ended with a total of 18 wickets in the series at an average of 11.28. His 10 wicket haul also made him the fourth Pakistan bowler to achieve the feat in West Indies after Wasim Akram, Saeed Ajmal and Imran Khan.

According to the stats provided by ESPNCricinfo Shaheen Afridi's figures of 10 for 94 at Sabina Park is the best bowling figures by a Pakistan fast bowler since Mohammad Asif took 11 for 71. The 18 wickets taken by Afridi in the series are the joint second-most in a two-match Test series for Pakistan, and also the joint third-most by any fast bowler in a two-match series. The tall pacer is also the first visiting bowler with a ten-wicket match haul in Tests in the West Indies since Ishant Sharma in 2011.

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test recap

The West Indies already were in a tough spot after losing opener Kieran Powell to a careless run-out in the 19 overs before stumps on day four. Shaheen Afridi started with the wicket of nightwatchman, Alzarri Joseph, for 17. Hasan Ali then quickly added the wickets of Nkrumah Bonner (2) and Roston Chase (0) to leave the West Indies on the back foot at 73-4. They were 113-5 at lunch after losing the vital wicket of Jermaine Blackwood for 25. Kyle Mayers after being dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings, showed character as he made 32 and attempted to rally the middle order.

The West Indies were almost down and out while chasing 329 runs for victory after Pakistan left them reeling at 159-7. The host at that point were hoping for some rain or bad light to possibly work in their favour. Shaheen claimed two of the three wickets Pakistan needed in the final session to level the series.

Following the loss West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite said that the fault lay mostly with their batsmen, who surpassed 200 in only two of four innings in the series. He said, “Obviously in this game the first innings total let us down. We were behind the eight ball from then on. He further said, “Confidence is what we need. I just think it is a mindset. Test cricket is never easy, it’s just a mindset, and the sooner we get to that the better. Being able to get through tough periods is key for us.”

