Pakistan's Star Bowler Loses Cool During Local Game, Fights With Spectator; WATCH

Pakistan's star bowler Hasan Ali came dangerously close to a physical altercation with a spectator after being repeatedly heckled during a local game. The former World No.1 ODI bowler can be seen losing his temper and nearly getting into a physical fight with a spectator in a video that is now going viral on social media. In the footage, it can be seen that some individuals are attempting to defuse the situation and pulling Hasan away as he tries to charge the crowd.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday during a local game in Arif Wala, a city in Pakistan's Punjab province. Some spectators can be heard heckling Hasan in the video by pointing out that he is not a member of the Pakistan team competing in the ongoing three-match Test series against England. The ridiculing of Hasan for missing a catch in the semifinal of the 2021 T20 World Cup, which cost Pakistan the game, is also audible.

You gotta feel for Hasan Ali. He is out of the team but never gave any toxic statement always kept supporting the team. Once a No 1 ODI bowler and now he is facing such things in a random club game. pic.twitter.com/L2OLjVPRQd — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) December 4, 2022

Hasan Ali's career

The 28-year-old has not played international cricket since representing his country against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 in September this year. Sri Lanka won the match by 5 wickets and Hasan went wicketless. Hasan was a not part of the Pakistan squad that competed in the T20 World Cup 2022 and was also dropped from the subsequent home Test series against England.

Hasan has played 21 Tests, 60 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for his country since making his debut in 2016. The right-arm medium fast bowler has picked 77 wickets in the longest format, 91 wickets in 50-over cricket, and 60 wickets in T20Is, which came at averages of 24.57, 30.36, and 23.56, respectively. Hasan was a part of the Pakistan squad that won the 2017 Champions Trophy after defeating India in the final. He was named the player of the tournament for finishing with the most wickets.

Image: Twitter