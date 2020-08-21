Pakistan's THIS Massive Record Under Threat During 3rd Test Against England

Pakistan play England in the final Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series on Friday. Azhar Ali’s men come into the Test as they trail the series 1-0, with Joe Root’s men having a chance to register their second consecutive Test series victory at home. However, Pakistan will be looking to win the match and level the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, as they seek to protect a massive 10-year-old record.

Also Read: Yasir Shah's 4-wicket Haul That Gave Pakistan Vital First-innings Lead; Watch Video

England vs Pakistan 2020 series recap

The first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series was a closely fought one, with England just edging their opponents after a great batting performance put up by Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes. The second Test ended in a dull draw after rain played spoilsport throughout the match. The third Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series now offers a chance at redemption to Pakistan, who will be looking to end the series on a high note with a win.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Vs Babar Azam: How Does The Dynamic Pakistani Batsman Match Up Statistically?

Pakistan seek to defend unique record in third Test

Going into the 3rd Test, Pakistan has a proud record against England to maintain.



The last time they lost a Test series against England was in 2010.



The last 4 Test series - Pakistan has won 2 and 2 have been drawn.#Cricket #ENGvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 20, 2020

Azhar Ali’s men head into the final Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series as they face a series defeat against England for the first time in 10 years. Pakistan haven’t lost a Test series against England since 2010. Over the last decade, they have managed to win two series, while drawing the other two. The special run began in 2012 when Saeed Ajmal’s great performances helped his side register a 3-0 win in the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: Pak Sensation Babar Azam Leapfrogs To The 5th Spot In ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen

England suffered another defeat against Pakistan in the 2015 series, as they went down 2-0. In 2016, great performances from Yasir Shah, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan helped the Pakistan side draw the series. It was more of the same the last time Pakistan toured England, with the two-match series in 2018 ending in a draw as well. However, with England coming into the third Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series in the lead, Pakistan’s 10-year record certainly looks under threat.

Also Read: England Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Where To Watch 3rd Test In India And Weather Report

Where to watch ENG vs PAK live streaming?

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. For ENG vs PAK live scores, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well. Eng vs Pak live scores can also be found on FanCode. At the time of writing this report, England were 59/1 after 15.3 overs after the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first, but lost opener Rory Burns early to Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling.

Image Courtesy: twitter/therealpcb