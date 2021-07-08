Pakistan's Umar Akmal Issues Apology For Failing To Report Corrupt Approaches During PSL

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal apologised on Wednesday for failing to report corrupt bookie approaches during the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In a video message released by the PCB, Akmal begs forgiveness from the country's apex cricketing body as well as from fans all over the world. Akmal claimed he made a "mistake" that cost him his reputation and destroyed his career. Akmal said he has learnt a lot from his mistake as he confessed to bringing disrepute to Pakistan's cricket.

"Seventeen months ago, I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career. I learnt a lot during this time and due to that mistake, Pakistan cricket's reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world. Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban. I couldn't play cricket despite being a cricketer. I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket," Akmal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Akmal pays PKR 4.25 million fine

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had imposed a fine of PKR 4.25 million on Akmal and banned him from playing cricket for 12 months. Akmal has paid the fine and is now eligible to start his rehabilitation with PCB's Anti-Corruption body.

Akmal was initially banned for three years by the PCB, which was later reduced to one and a half years after the batsman appealed to CAS last year. The PCB later appealed to reduce Akmal's ban to 12 months, which was accepted by the CAS in February this year. Earlier, Akmal had appealed to pay the fine in installments, however, it was rejected by the PCB, which asked him to pay the full amount at once.

Akmal, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2009, hasn't played a single international match since March 2019. Akmal was suspended by the board in February 2020 for failing to report corrupt approaches.

(Image Credit: AP)

