Pakistan's Umar Akmal Mocked By Fans As He Flies Off To US For 'personal Meetings'

Cricket fans had a hearty laugh at Umar Akmal's expense on social media as the tainted Pakistani cricketer departed to the United States for 'personal meetings.

Tainted Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has kept the netizens guessing with a surprise trip to the US. According to Akmal, he has flown to the United States for 'Personal Meetings'.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Umar Akmal wrote that he is travelling to the US for some 'personal meetings' and then went on to add that if all goes well, he might have to stay there for some time. The middle-order batsman then urged all his supporters to pray for him as they have always done. Akmal had also posted a screenshot of his flight tickets as well.

Umar Akmal departs to the US, fans have a gala time on social media

As soon as this tweet came to the notice of the fans, they came forward and had a hearty laugh at the cricketer's expense. Here are some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether Umar Akmal has migrated to the United States of America from Pakistan permanently to represent the USA Cricket Team. Last year, the USA Cricket Board looked to boost the game in their country by recruiting contemporary international players from all over the world, with the most prominent names including the likes of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson and England’s 2019 World Cup-winning alumni Liam Plunkett. USA Cricket had also roped in Pakistan’s Test opener, Sami Aslam. 

Team India's U-19 2012 World Cup-winning skipper Unmukt Chand had signed for the Silicon Valley Strikers side for the 2021 season Minor League Cricket (MLC) in the United States and relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area and signed a multi-year agreement with Major League Cricket to support the development of the game in the United States by playing with and mentoring the next generation of American cricketers.

Pakistan Cricket Board levies a heavy fine on Umar Akmal

Earlier this year, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had imposed a fine of PKR 4.25 million on Akmal and banned him from playing cricket for 12 months. Akmal has paid the fine and is now eligible to start his rehabilitation with PCB's Anti-Corruption body. 

Akmal was initially banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which was later reduced to one and a half years after the batsman appealed to CAS last year. The PCB later appealed to reduce Akmal's ban to 12 months, which was accepted by the CAS in February this year. Earlier, Akmal had appealed to pay the fine in instalments, however, it was rejected by the PCB, which asked him to pay the full amount at once.  

The younger of the Akmal brothers who made his debut for Pakistan in 2009, hasn't played a single international match since March 2019. Akmal was suspended by the board in February 2020 for failing to report corrupt approaches. 

