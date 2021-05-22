Pakistan's Wahab Riaz Reveals Toughest Batsman To Bowl Against; Can You Guess The Name?

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has revealed the name of the batsman he found toughest to bowl to in international cricket. Riaz, while speaking to Cricket Pakistan, said former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers was the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to in international cricket. De Villiers is one of the finest players in the history of the game. Known for his 360-degrees hitting ability, the Protea retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018. The 35-year-old, during a rapid-fire round, said for him it was always AB, who gave him the toughest time in the game.

De Villiers, who made his international debut in 2004, has played 114 Test matches for his country. De Villiers has also played 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The batting powerhouse has 8,765 runs in Test cricket and 9,577 runs in the 50-over format, which he scored at an average of 50.66 and 53.50 respectively. De Villiers' international stint consisted of 22 Test centuries and 25 ODI tons, including 46 and 53 half-centuries in each format. De Villiers shocked the entire cricketing fraternity in 2018 when he suddenly announced retirement from international cricket, months ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

However, De Villiers had later expressed his desire to return from international retirement and play for his country in the ICC T20 World Cup. The same was confirmed by South Africa men's team coach Mar Boucher, who suggested it would be great to step inside the oval with De Villiers in the team. But, earlier this week, De Villiers announced that he will not come out of retirement ever, breaking the hearts of cricket fans all over the world.

Riaz picks between Kohli & Sharma

Meanwhile, Riaz also answered some other rapid-fire questions during the interview. When asked whose phone call he would pick up first between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Riaz responded by saying the name of the Indian skipper. Riaz picked Quetta Gladiators as his favourite PSL team after Peshawar Zalmi. The left-arm fast bowler described former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram as his cricketing role model.

(Image Credit: AP)

