Pak's Kamran Akmal Lauds The Rise Of Indian Cricket, Says 'India Can Easily Field 3 Teams'

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal recently lauded the mindset of the Indian setup for creating a strong cricketing culture in the country. Akmal, who represented Pakistan in 157 ODIs, 58 T20s, and 51 Test matches, said the credit must be given to former players such as Rahul Dravid, for developing the talent pool at the grass-root level. Akmal acknowledged the big talent pool that India currently boasts, adding "they can easily field three international teams at the moment". Akmal also praised India for not compromising with the red-ball cricket and making it a priority, starting from the school level.

"We must give full credit to the Indian setup for creating a strong cricketing culture. India can now easily field three teams because their grassroots level is very strong. Rahul Dravid also deserves the credit for developing young cricketers at the grassroots level, who eventually went on to represent India. They have become a good side because they never compromised with their red-ball cricket. They have two-day and three-day cricket at the school level, which has benefitted them a lot," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

"Except for Dhoni, no other former Indian cricketer have retired after playing white-ball cricket, they always play Test cricket as their last game. When the debutants come into the ranks, they come with an experience of 40-50 matches. Domestic players are given an opportunity only after having gained experience for at least 4-5 years. Take the example of Suryakumar Yadav, who came with the maturity needed to play international cricket. If you look at their players from the 90s, such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Azharuddin, Virender Sehwag, they all share the dressing room with some of the other team. Not just in the IPL, but also in domestic cricket. They also work with their respective state associations," Akmal added.

India to play two teams this season

India is all set to play in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where the Virat Kohli-led team will lock horns against the Kiwis, starting June 18. Simultaneously, the white-ball team will also tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series and as many T20I games in July. India's bench strength has garnered praises from several former cricketers and pundits of the game in the recent past, who believe the country has become a force to reckon with.

