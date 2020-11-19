PAN Vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

The Panthers XI (PAN) will lock horns with the Bulls XI (BUL) in the upcoming league match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The PAN vs BUL live action is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM on Thursday, November 19 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground. Here is our PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction, PAN vs BUL Dream11 team, top picks.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

PAN vs BUL live match preview

The inaugural edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 has been successful in entertaining cricket fans with blockbuster cricket matches. A yet another enthralling encounter is on the cards as the in-form Panthers side take on Bulls. Panthers are positioned in the top half of the table and have impressed with their consistency in the competition. They are coming into the contest after their thrilling last-over win against Tuskers XI.

Bulls have struggled to get going in the competition and are yet to win a single match so far. They have lost three matches out of them, whereas the other three were abandoned and points were shared by the participating team. They will be keen to bounce back into the tournament, and a clinical performance against Panthers will give them immense confidence.

PAN vs BUL match prediction: PAN vs BUL Dream11 team, squad list

PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction: PAN squad

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit (c), Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma and Abhishek Bagriya.

PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction: BUL squad

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAN vs BUL playing 11

S Singh

D Rohit

A Rajiv

T Sargunam

PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction: PAN vs BUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Raj R

Batsmen: D Rohit (vc), Ameer Zeeshan N, T Sargunam, A Govindaraajan

All-rounders: S Singh (c), R Sharma, S Trivedi

Bowlers: A Aravindaraj, A Rajiv, S Rohan

PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction

According to our PAN vs BUL match prediction, the Panthers XI will win this match.

Note: The PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction and PAN vs BUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs BUL Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

