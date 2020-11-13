PAN Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

The Panthers XI (PAN) will lock horns with the Lions XI (LIO) in Match No. 6 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The PAN vs LIO match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM on Friday, November 13 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground. Here is our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction, PAN vs LIO Dream11 team and PAN vs LIO Dream11 top picks.

PAN vs LIO Live: Siechem Pondicherry T20 announcement

📻@SuryanFM are the Official Radio Partners of Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11.



Catch all the action live on Fancode.#cricketassociationofpondicherry #pondicherry pic.twitter.com/sty82il0tl — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020

PAN vs LIO live: PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction and tournament preview

The ongoing Pondicherry T20 League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event which will run from November 11 to 27. All matches will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

The upcoming PAN vs LIO match is the sixth match of the tournament. As of now, the Panthers XI have played two matches to register one win and are currently placed second on the points table. On the other hand, the Lions XI are yet to register a victory from their one fixture and are placed fourth on the points table.

PAN vs LIO match prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team, squad list

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN squad

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit (c), Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma and Abhishek Bagriya.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: LIO squad

R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar (c), Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan and N Radjrathename.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAN vs LIO playing 11

D Rohit

Ameer Zeeshan N

Sidak Gurvinder Singh

S Venkadesan

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – R Ayyanar

Batsmen – D Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N (vc), S Karthik-II, Shivam Singh S

All-rounders – Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash V Tomar, Sagar Trivedi

Bowlers – S Venkadesan, A Aravindaraj, T A Abeesh

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction

According to our PAN vs LIO match prediction, the Panthers XI will win this match.

Note: The PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction and PAN vs LIO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs LIO Dream11 team and PAN vs LIO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

