PAN Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

Panthers XI (PAN) will go up against Lions XI (LIO) in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League on Sunday, November 22, 2:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here's a look at our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction, probable PAN vs LIO playing 11 and PAN vs LIO Dream11 team.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction and preview

By losing their last match against Sharks XI, Panthers XI have slipped to the second spot of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League points table. Sidak Gurvinder Singh and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. Lions XI, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the charts as they have won only one match so far, which came against the Bulls on Friday.

PAN vs LIO live: PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Time: 2:00 pm IST (8:30 GMT)

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team, squad list

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Panthers XI squad

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: Lions XI squad

R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team, top picks

Panthers XI: Ameer Zeeshan N, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, A Aravindaraj

Lions XI: Akash Anand Kargave, R Vivekanandan, K Vignesh

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik-II

Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Akash Anand Kargave, Shri Sivagunal S, D Rohit

All-Rounders: Sidak Gurvinder Singh (VC), Sagar Trivedi, R Vivekanandan (C)

Bowlers: K Vignesh, A Aravindaraj, S Venkadesan

PAN vs LIO live: PAN vs LIO match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction is that Panthers XI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PAN vs LIO match prediction and PAN vs LIO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs LIO Dream11 team and PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

