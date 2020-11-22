PAN Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Panthers XI (PAN) will go up against Lions XI (LIO) in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League on Sunday, November 22, 2:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here's a look at our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction, probable PAN vs LIO playing 11 and PAN vs LIO Dream11 team.
By losing their last match against Sharks XI, Panthers XI have slipped to the second spot of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League points table. Sidak Gurvinder Singh and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. Lions XI, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the charts as they have won only one match so far, which came against the Bulls on Friday.
George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya
R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename
Considering the recent run of form, our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction is that Panthers XI will come out on top in this contest.
📻@SuryanFM are the Official Radio Partners of Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11.— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020
Catch all the action live on Fancode.#cricketassociationofpondicherry #pondicherry pic.twitter.com/sty82il0tl
