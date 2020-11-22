PAN Vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Siechem Pondicherry T20 League Preview

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Panthers XI (PAN) will go up against Lions XI (LIO) in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League on Sunday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
PAN vs LIO dream11 prediction

Panthers XI (PAN) will go up against Lions XI (LIO) in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League on Sunday, November 22, 2:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here's a look at our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction, probable PAN vs LIO playing 11 and PAN vs LIO Dream11 team.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction and preview

By losing their last match against Sharks XI, Panthers XI have slipped to the second spot of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League points table. Sidak Gurvinder Singh and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two. Lions XI, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the charts as they have won only one match so far, which came against the Bulls on Friday.

PAN vs LIO live: PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020
  • Time: 2:00 pm IST (8:30 GMT)
  • Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry

Also Read l LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 preview

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team, squad list

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: Panthers XI squad

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya

FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction: Lions XI squad

R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename

Also Read l Siechem Pondicherry T20 LIO vs SHA live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team, top picks

  • Panthers XI: Ameer Zeeshan N, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, A Aravindaraj
  • Lions XI: Akash Anand Kargave, R Vivekanandan, K Vignesh

 

PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction: PAN vs LIO Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: S Karthik-II
  • Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Akash Anand Kargave, Shri Sivagunal S, D Rohit
  • All-Rounders: Sidak Gurvinder Singh (VC), Sagar Trivedi, R Vivekanandan (C)
  • Bowlers: K Vignesh, A Aravindaraj, S Venkadesan

Also Read l TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks Siechem Pondicherry T20 League preview

PAN vs LIO live: PAN vs LIO match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction is that Panthers XI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PAN vs LIO match prediction and PAN vs LIO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs LIO Dream11 team and PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN live streaming, preview, pitch and weather report

Image Source: CA Pondicherry website

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020 TUS vs BUL live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

1 hour ago

Hong Kong T20 KCC vs HKCC live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview

2 hours ago

Mohammed Siraj decides to stay with Team India in Australia despite option of flying back

8 hours ago

BCCI states pacer Mohammed Siraj chose to stay back in Australia post father's death

8 hours ago

World Cup-winning skipper Allan Border says World T20 should take precedence over IPL

9 hours ago

Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of his truncated tour of Australia, quips 'fuel up'

9 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS