PAN Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Panthers XI will square off with Sharks XI in the opening match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Wednesday, November 11. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our PAN vs SHA match prediction and PAN vs SHA Dream11 team. The PAN vs SHA live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Adu4GUhI6n — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

PAN vs SHA live: PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction and preview

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has come up with its own domestic T20 league that commences from November 11. Six teams owned by the association will take part in the competition, and will play a total of 33 matches. All the players and the match officials will remain in a bio-secure environment till the completion of the league.

Moreover, for safety reasons, all the players will be COVID-19 insured. The six teams that will battle it out in the event are Bulls XI, Lions XI, Panthers XI, Sharks XI, Tigers XI, and Tuskers XI. Panthers XI and Sharks XI open their campaign on Wednesday in the inaugural match of the competition.

PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the PAN vs SHA Dream11 team

PAN squad for PAN vs SHA Dream11 team

George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya

SHA squad for PAN vs SHA Dream11 team

Nipun Gaikwad, M Mathavan, C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, R Pravin, K Aravind, P Raguraman, SVH Krishna, C Vadivel, S Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, Arjun Ganesh, G Dilip, Alankrit Agarwal, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT, N Vengadeshwaran, S Rajaram

PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAN vs SHA playing 11

S Jackson

S Trivedi

M Iyyappan

S Suresh-Kumar

PAN vs SHA match prediction: PAN vs SHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: N Gaikwad

Batsmen: C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, S Jackson (c)

All-rounders: M Iyyappan (vc), S Suresh-Kumar, S Trivedi

Bowlers: A Chauhan, B Sharma, R Vijai, T Abeesh

PAN vs SHA live: PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction

As per our PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction, PAN will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction, top picks, and PAN vs SHA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PAN vs SHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

