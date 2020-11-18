PAN Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Panthers XI will go up against the Sharks XI in the 16th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The PAN vs SHA match is scheduled to begin at 10.00 AM on Thursday, November 19 from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here is our PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction, PAN vs SHA Dream11 team and PAN vs SHA Dream11 top picks.
🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy— Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020
In the first edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, six teams, the Bulls XI, Lions XI, Panthers XI, Sharks XI, Tigers XI, and Tuskers XI will clash with each other for a chance to win the maiden title. The tournament will be held in a double round-robin format followed by semi-finals and a final. Now, almost halfway through the series, the Tigers XI are proving to be the strongest team in the roster. They are in the top spot, followed by the Panthers Xi and the Sharks XI who are second and third respectively.
Thursday's match will a replay of the first match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 league that saw the Panthers XI win by 8 wickets. A low-scoring match saw the Sharks set a paltry total of 57 which was chased by the Panthers in just 13 overs. The Sharks have not lost a single game since then. Meanwhile, the Panthers have also lost just one game in the series so far, against the Tigers XI. Both teams have 7 points as of now.
Panthers XI predicted playing XI - Shivam Singh S, Rohit D, Ameer Zeeshan N, J Karthikeyan, Sagar Trivedi, George Samuel A, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Raghu Sharma, A Aravindaraj, R Vijai
Sharks XI predicted playing XI - Nipun Gaikwad, Arjun Ganesh, C Magendiran, S Suresh Kumar, G Chiranjeevi, M Mathavan, Alankrit Agarwal, M Iyyapan, S Jasvanth, N Vengadeshwaran, M Mathan
Panthers XI key players - Sagar Trivedi, Ameer Zeeshan N, Rohit D, Sagar Trivedi
Sharks XI key players - S. Jasvanth, Arjun Ganesh, N.Vengadeshwaran, M. Mathan
Wicketkeeper: Nipun Gaikwad
Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Rohit D, Sagar Trivedi
All-Rounders: S. Jasvanth (c), Arjun Ganesh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Raghu Sharma
Bowlers: N.Vengadeshwaran, Aravindaraj A, M. Mathan
According to our PAN vs SHA match prediction,
Note: The PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction and PAN vs SHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs SHA Dream11 team and PAN vs SHA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
