PAN Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Panthers will take on KCA Tuskers in an upcoming fixture of the KCA President's Cup T20 on Thursday. Here is our PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction.

PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction

KCA Panthers (ROY) and KCA Tuskers (TUS) will battle it out in the 24th match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20 on Thursday, March 18. The PAN vs TUS live match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST). The match will be played at the S D College Cricket ground. Here's a look at our PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction, top picks for PAN vs TUS playing 11 and PAN vs TUS Dream11 team.

PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of PAN vs TUS live match

The KCA Panthers have emerged to be the more impressive team out of the two so far in the T20 competition. After having played seven matches in the league, they have lost only two fixtures and they sit comfortably at the second position on the points table. A victory in this upcoming encounter will take them to the top of the table. They ended up on the losing side in their previous contest against the KCA Royals and will be keen to get back to their winning ways. 

The KCA Tuskers, on the other hand, have visibly struggled to win matches consistently in the tournament. They have secured three wins from seven matches, and they currently occupy the penultimate position on the points table. Just like the Panthers, the Tuskers also were beaten by the Royals in their previous game. It becomes imperative for them to put up a stronger show in their remaining fixtures in order to stay relevant in the league. 

PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose PAN vs TUS Dream11 team

PAN: Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Sachin S, Aadidev T J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna, Prasoon Prasad.

TUS: Vishnu Vinod, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Arjun Aji, Anand Krishnan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Sreenath K, Vishnu P kumar, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Vignesh Puthur, Muhammed Afriedh.

PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for PAN vs TUS playing 11

  • J Jose 
  • V Sharma 
  • S Sachin
  • B Thampi 

PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction: PAN vs TUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S Sachin (VC)

Batsmen: S Sanjeev, S Mohan, A Ali, A Krishnan, V Sharma 

All-Rounders: J Jose (C), J Perayil

Bowlers: A Farzeen, K Monish, B Thampi 

PAN vs TUS live: PAN vs TUS match prediction

According to our prediction, KCA Panthers will be favourites to clinch the contest against KCA Tuskers.

Note: The PAN vs TUS match prediction and  PAN vs TUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PAN vs TUS Dream11 team and PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

