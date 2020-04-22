'Pandemic Taught The World An Important Lesson': Virat Kohli Hails Front-line Workers

India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said people seem to have become more compassionate while coping with the Coronavirus pandemic. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Speaking in an online class organised by 'Unacademy', Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma talked at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success.

Kohli said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson.

“The one positive out of this crisis that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police personnel, doctors or nurses. I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis,” said Kohli.

“Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this,” he added.

Virat's Healthy Lifestyle Plan During COVID-19 Lockdown

Anushka Sharma recently spoke to a leading daily about how she and Virat Kohli have been dealing with quarantine in a healthy manner. Anushka Sharma said that they have not been doing anything much different from what they normally do. She explained how they do not believe in diets and rather have a healthy lifestyle which has been helpful from the very beginning. She said that their diets are alkaline dominant as it helps with the body’s immunity which is always necessary. They have also been inculcating other habits that help in boosting immunity which includes having haldi ginger and black pepper tea. She also stressed the importance of having an ample amount of water for a healthier body.

Anushka Sharma was of the opinion that working out on a daily basis works well with Virat Kohli as well because it gives them a routine to follow on a daily basis. She also stressed the importance of pushing through and getting a workout session done as it will help make people feel great. It also helps in creatively passing time while physically, mentally, and emotionally feeling good.

