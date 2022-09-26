Hardik Pandya has made an excellent comeback to Team India after recovering from an injury, while being instrumental in several of India's nail-biting victories. The last time Pandya single-handedly won the match for India was during the recent Asia Cup tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan. India looked to be in trouble against Pakistan, but Pandya, for what he is best known for, managed to keep a calm head under pressure and finished off the match in style.

Besides the match-winning innings, the game against Pakistan will also be remembered for a moment where Pandya confidently nodded his head at Dinesh Karthik at the non-striker's end before hitting the winning shot. The all-rounder seemed to have found himself in a similar situation again during the final T20I against Australia and once again he led the team to victory.

Pandya's cameo seals series win for Men in Blue

After Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav brought India closer to victory, the 28-year-old smashed an unbeaten knock of 25 runs to deal the series for India. Pandya scored the winning runs by slicing a wide ball from Daniel Sams towards the third-man region. However, the all-rounder was once again spotted repeating his uber-confident nod before hitting the winning shot.

Team India achieves major milestone after winning the T20I series

The India vs Australia T20I series saw the Men in Blue achieving a major milestone after the victory in the last T20I on Sunday. After chasing down the target of 187 runs, India made it 13 successful run chases in the T20I format in 14 attempts since 2021. The series victory also saw Rohit Sharma-led team register their 21st T20I win in the calendar year which is now the most number of wins ever recorded by a team in men's T20Is.

India was able to break the record set by Pakistan with 20 overall T20I wins in 2021. While India managed to break the record in the men's division, the team has drawn level with the Thailand women's team, which recorded 21 victories and four losses in 2019. The victory was Rohit Sharma’s 33rd win as India’s T20I captain, which put him ahead of former skipper Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni currently leads the list among Indians with 41 wins in the shortest format.

Coming to the match, Indian bowlers once again leaked runs in the final overs which helped Australia post a huge total on board. After Cameron Green's explosive start to the innings, Team India slowed things down with a couple of wickets. However, Tim David's blitzkrieg in the end ensured Australia posted 186 runs. Team India lost both their openers early but Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings and launched an attack on Australian bowlers. Both batsmen scored half-centuries and also brought the team closer to victory before getting dismissed. Pandya ensured there were no further hiccups finishing the match with one ball to spare.