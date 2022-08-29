The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday registered a 5-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the ongoing Asia Cup. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role with the bat to help India win the nail-biting thriller. The duo forged a partnership of 52 runs to rescue the Men in Blue after a shaky start. Jadeja was dismissed in the final over after which Hardik took matters into his own hands and finished the chase with two balls remaining.

Hardik's reaction after Jadeja got out in the final over of the chase is now going viral on social media. The Gujarat-born all-rounder was seen holding his head in disbelief after Jadeja was clean bowled by Mohammad Nawaz in the first delivery of the final over. After Jadeja's dismissal, Dinesh Karthik joined Hardik in the middle and helped him complete the run chase for India. The Rohit Sharma-led side needed six runs off three balls when Hardik smashed Nawaz for a maximum.

India vs Pakistan

Hardik put on an amazing performance with both the bat and the ball to win the player of the match award. Earlier in the game, Hardik picked three wickets in his quota of four overs to help India bowl Pakistan out for 147 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also performed well with the ball as he picked four wickets for 26 runs to register the best bowling figure by an Indian against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

In the second innings, debutant Naseem Shah dismissed KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over to put India under pressure. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma then forged a 49-run partnership to steady the ship. Both Kohli and Rohit were dismissed by Nawaz for 12 and 35 runs, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav scored 18 runs before being removed by Naseem Shah. Hardik and Jadeja then forged a partnership to finish the game in India's favour.

Thanks to the victory, India are now at the top of the Group A points table with 2 points to their name. India will now play against Hong Kong in their next outing on August 31.

Image: Twitter/@anuragsinha1992