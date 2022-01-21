Pant And Rahul Involved In Epic Mix Up, End Up Both On Same End, Still Survive; WATCH

In the ongoing India vs South Africa second ODI match, Team India's skipper KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant made a huge mistake and were lucky to escape without either of them getting out. Pant was on strike and hit a shot towards the fielder on the leg side, while Rahul and Pant moved to run they realised it was not a great decision to do so. Pant ran back towards the striker's end and so did KL Rahul, however, luckily for them when the throw came in, Tabriz Shamsi could not hold onto the ball and that gave KL Rahul enough time to run back.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

India won the toss and decided to bat first given the playing conditions. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting and they did well to get India to 50 for no loss. However, just Dhawan was looking set he got out at 29 runs in 38 balls. It was a fuller delivery on off and Dhawan went for the sweep shot and timed it well but it was hit too flat. The ball went in the air towards deep square leg and Sisanda Magala took a fine catch. Soon after that Virat Kohli departed for a duck as he played five balls and managed no runs. The pressure on India was high but KL Rahul and Pant did superbly well to stabilise the innings. Pant played some superb shots as he raced to his half-century. Rahul played a slow but steady innings as he supported Pant well. Rahul lost his wicket in the 31st over after had reached his half-century. He departed for 55 runs in 79 balls. Pant also departed soon after having scored 85 runs in 71 balls as he smashed 10 fours and two sixes. Shreyas Iyer also could not do much as he departed for 11 in 14 balls. The pressure is now on Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur as the former is 12 runs in 17 balls and Thakur has just made his way onto the field. India is currently at 213 for the loss of five wickets in 38 overs.

