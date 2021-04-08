Pant Sledges English Teammate In DC Nets, Excites Fans Ahead Of Season Opener; WATCH

Gearing up for the IPL 2021 which commences tomorrow, skipper Rishabh Pant was seen polishing his keeping skills in the nets in the lead up to their first game against Chennai Super Kings. Taking on the leadership role for the first time, Pant donned the gloves while new Delhi recruit Sam Billings had a go in the nets with the bat. Known for his loud-mouth antics behind the stumps, Pant couldn't resist but have a go at his teammate as well even during nets.

The funny banter, captured and shared by the Delhi Capitals on Twitter, saw Sam Billings failing to hit a turning ball. Following the miss, Billings quipped that he already feels in India, a subtle dig at the spinning pitches in the subcontinent. In response, Pant hit back at the English batsman by stating that the pitch is 'much better than Test matches' - invoking the noise over turning pitches during the recent India-England Test series. However, that's not where the Indian young gun stopped. After the second dot ball by Billings, Pant quipped, "Bowled! Someone is not hitting today."

The incident has already thrilled fans eagerly waiting to witness Pant's antics in the IPL. Here's how netizens reacted:

He's so funny!! @StarSportsIndia you need to have a separate audio option for @RishabhPant17's commentary behind the stumps!!! — nyc1899 (@nyc18991) April 8, 2021

Rishabh Pant "Alelelileileilelulho ho hohooo" to Ricky Ponting about the team combination.!#DelhiCapitals — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) April 8, 2021

Man you just can't resist Rishabh ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — D. #RP17 (@DeeCricGirl) April 8, 2021

Come on Ash ! Come on Ash ! ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Apoorva Naivedyam (@IamNaivedyam) April 8, 2021

Ponting fires a fiery speech

With the IPL 2021 inching closer, Delhi Capitals on Wednesday released unseen footage of Ricky Ponting's fiery speech when the Head Coach met his players for the first time this season. Ponting, who is known for his power-packed dressing room speeches which were seen last season, set the ground rules straight in his first meeting with his squad. The former Australian skipper also welcomed the new additions to the squad ahead of IPL 2021 and showed faith in Rishabh Pant to carry the team along this year.

In the video shared by Delhi Capitals, Ponting said, "First year I was here, we finished last. The second year we finished third and last year we finished second. This is a different Delhi than it was years ago. The reason that it is, is because what you all guys have brought to the franchise."

Delhi Capitals will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai. Led by a young Rishabh Pant this time, the squad boasts of some star players including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin. The Delhi capitals team also acquired former Rajasthan captain Steven Smith in the recent auction and is likely to retain his number three spot in the playing XI.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai taking on Bangalore. After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

