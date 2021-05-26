'Papa Arthur Will Not Always Be There': Shoaib Akhtar Advises Amir To Raise Performance

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has slammed fast-bowler Mohammad Amir for accusing the team management of not giving him ample chances. Akhtar, while speaking to a local sports channel, said the team management has given Amir enough chances to show his caliber, but the truth is that the fast bowler's performances have gone down in the recent past. Akhtar said Amir has not been able to perform consistently since the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he bowled some important spells, including in the final against India. The 45-year-old further added that Amir should improve his performance to secure a place in the team instead of complaining about the management.

Akhtar cited the example of Mohammad Hafeez, saying the management was against the batsman too, but he continued amassing runs to prove he deserves a place in the team. Akhtar suggested Amir do the same and raise his performance in order to get back into the squad. Akhtar said Pakistan head coach Misbah ul-Haq is absolutely right when he says Amir's pace has gone down. The Rawalpindi Express added that Misbah and Waqar gave Amir ample chances before finally showing him the exit door. Akhtar said he had his own problems with the management during playing days, but they couldn't throw him out until he was fit and had pace. Akhtar said the same goes for Amir, if he raises his performance, he will be in the team regardless of who the coach is.

Akhtar said Amir should have realised that the current team management was never going to back him like "papa Mickey Arthur", referring to the previous head coach of the Pakistan team. He said Amir should have realised "papa Mickey Arthur" will not always bet there to protect him.

Why is Amir not in Pakistan team?

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket back in December 2020, citing personal reasons. Amir later revealed that he wasn't getting the respect he deserved and there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement at the age of 29. Amir said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team if the current management is expelled.

Meanwhile, the other side argues that Amir has been left out because of his poor performances in international cricket and not because of any bias. Amir's performance was not up to the mark in the past couple of years, especially since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan won after defeating India in the final. Amir was not looking at his best in the 2019 World Cup, where he picked up 17 wickets in 8 games, one more than fellow pacer Shaheen Afridi, who scalped 16 wickets in just 5 matches.

(Image Credit: PTI/ShoaibAkhtar/Facebook)

