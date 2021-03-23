'Papa Would Be Proud': Hardik Pandya shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal After ODI Debut

Hardik Pandya congratulated his elder brother Krunal on a successful ODI debut against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Krunal made an impact straight away with a quickfire half-century and a wicket in the second innings.

Meanwhile, he had hugged his younger brother Hardik and cried inconsolably prior to the start of play after having received his maiden ODI cap and then during the innings break as he remembered his late father Himanshu who had passed away in January this year due to cardiac arrest.

'Papa would be proud': Hardik Pandya

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hardik heaped praise on Krunal and wrote that their father would be very proud of the latter's outstanding all-round performance and then went on to add that their late father is smiling down on Krunal and has sent an early birthday gift for him. Furthermore, Hardik added that he could not be happier for his brother.

An unforgettable debut for Krunal Pandya

The middle-order batsman made his bat do the talking at a stage when it seemed that India would not be able to post a challenging total after losing half their side for 204 in the 41st over. Krunal and Team India's limited-overs specialist KL Rahul (62*) resurrected the Indian innings. The duo was involved in a 112-run stand for the sixth wicket as the hosts ended up posting a stiff total of 317/5 from their 50 overs.

Krunal Pandya remained unbeaten on 58 off just 31 deliveries at a strike rate of 187.1. His impactful knock included seven boundaries and a couple of maximums.

He also chipped in with the ball in hand and picked up his maiden ODI scalp when he accounted for middle-order batsman Sam Curran. He finished his spell with figures of 1/59 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 5.90.

England were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as India registered a convincing win by 66 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.