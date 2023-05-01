‘Part-time Bowling Goes Wrong’: Bizarre Ball In County Match Leaves Internet In Splits

In a video currently taking over social media, a bowler can be seen bowling a bizarre delivery in the final ball of the County Championship match, which has left cricket fans in splits. The incident took place during the County Championship Division Two match between Leicestershire and Glamorgan. The match ended up being a draw, courtesy of an unbeaten century by Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel. Part-time bowler Eddie Byrom was handed over the ball by captain Lewis Hill with three balls remaining in the game. The bowler ended up conceding nine runs in the over, which also included a maximum by Rishi. However, things took a hilarious turn in the final ball of the match.

While Byrom tried his hands at an off-spin, he ended up bowling the delivery from behind his back. The ball bounced once and was defended by Patel right before it was about to bounce for a second time. The players standing behind the stumps were left in splits as the umpire termed it to be a legitimate delivery. Here’s a look at the bizarre video, currently going viral on social media.

County Cricketer's pea roller takes over the Internet; Watch viral video

Last ball of a match drifting towards a draw, and Eddie Byrom...



Look, all we'll say is that sometimes, part-time bowling goes wrong.#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/bgO7td8aNj — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 30, 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara & Steve Smith play together in County Championship

It is worth noting that several top stars from world-class cricketing nations are currently plying their trade in the County Championship. The list of big names includes the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Steve Smith. Interestingly, Pujara is captaining Sussex for the second year running, which also features Smith as their key campaigner.

Pujara leading Smith in a tournament certainly exits cricket fans as both players will play for their respective teams in the ICC World Test Championship final in June. While the Indian Test specialist has been a part of Sussex since last year, Smith signed a three-match contract with the team.