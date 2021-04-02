Parthiv Patel Ignores MI Team Doubters, Pinpoints MASSIVE Factor That Makes Them Unique

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a record five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. The IPL's Men in Blue will look to seal a hat-trick of IPL titles and become the first franchise to do so by winning the IPL 2021. The reigning champions will start their title defence on April 9, in Chennai.

Parthiv Patel opens up on the strength of Mumbai Indians squad

The 14th edition of the IPL will be played in an unusual way as the Governing Council decided to eliminate the home advantage by organising matches at neutral venues to reduce travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the MI team will start their IPL 2021 campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which also happens to be the home venue of the arch-rivals CSK led by MS Dhoni.

Ahead of IPL 2021, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel, who was recently roped in by Mumbai Indians as their talent scout, did a detailed analysis of the Mumbai Indians squad and their team combination at the Chepauk. After a thorough analysis, the former wicketkeeper-batsman reckoned that Mumbai doesn't need to make any big changes despite playing at a new venue.

While speaking on Star Sports, Patel said that he doesn't think Mumbai Indians will be thinking of where they are playing next. He added that all the other teams would be thinking about where they are playing first and try and then sort out their playing XI, which he felt wouldn't be the case with the defending champions.

According to Patel, with Mumbai Indians playing in Chennai, one might expect them to add another spinner, however, he reckoned that from the Mumbai Indians point of view, he doesn’t think they have to tinker a lot with their playing XI because Hardik Pandya would mostly be available to chip in with few overs while Kieron Pollard bowls his slower ones really well, which might be useful on a Chennai wicket.

The former Mumbai Indians player further said that Rahul Chahar had a couple of outstanding IPL seasons, which is why he was picked for India. He also cited the example of Krunal Pandya saying that he can very well bowl 4 overs and his form in domestic cricket also makes him a great prospect.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to MI IPL 2021 schedule, the defending champions will square off with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

How to buy MI IPL 2021 jersey online?

Mumbai Indians are also known for their iconic blue and gold jersey. Fans in India can lay their hands on the signature MI IPL 2021 jersey as the franchise has put it on sale on their official website. One can visit the Mumbai Indians website and visit the 'shop' section for the official Mumbai Indians jersey. The Mumbai Indians jersey price is set at â‚¹1499. Apart from their match uniform, fans will also be able to shop for the training and travelling jerseys that Rohit Sharma & co. don during the IPL.

The MI training jersey is priced at â‚¹999 and one can buy the Mumbai Indians travel polo. Apart from the official Mumbai Indians website, one can also visit the app or website of The Souled Store for the official Mumbai Indians merchandise. While the forthcoming season is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, fans can wear their favourite team's jersey to express their support while viewing the game on their television or mobile screens.

