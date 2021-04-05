Parthiv Patel Says RCB Will Be Over-dependent On Glenn Maxwell For Obvious Reason

Former wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be over-dependent on Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2021 that gets underway this Friday.

Maxwell, who was released by the 2014 runners-up Punjab Kings for an underwhelming performance last season was roped in by the three-time finalists RCB this year for a staggering Rs 14.25 crores.

'They don’t have any experienced middle-order batsmen'

"You’ll have to keep your fingers crossed about that because Maxwell has been an out-and-out match-winner for Australia. He hasn’t put the IPL stage on fire since the last five years. Everyone would be hoping that he has a good season and then RCB also would be hoping that Glenn Maxwell has a very good season because they don’t have any experienced middle-order batsmen. That’s why they will rely a lot on Glenn Maxwell,” said Patel while speaking on Star Sports Cricket Connected. READ | AB de Villiers lands in Chennai ahead of IPL; excited to play alongside Christian, Maxwell

While RCB boasts of having a rock-solid top-order including the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, and, 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers, they have only one experienced batsman in the middle-order and that happens to be the Aussie power-hitter. RCB's middle-order for this season includes the likes of Washington Sundar, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sachin Baby, and, Kona Srikar Bharat.

RCB in IPL 2021

The dark horses will be hoping to make IPL 2021 a memorable one by finally laying their hands on the elusive silverware that has eluded them since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RCB had made it to the finals thrice (2009,2011, & 2016) editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions.

The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show in 2020 as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages. The Bangalore-based franchise finished at the fourth position after losing to southern rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Bangalore will kickstart their campaign against the five-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser on Friday, April 9.

