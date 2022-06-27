'Passing Time Rather Than Working': Ex-Pak Bowler Inveighs Against PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan bowler Tanvir Ahmed has called out the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja for not doing anything for the betterment of the sport in the country. In a recent video uploaded on his official YouTube channel, the 43-year-old ex-cricketer said he feels the selection and hirings within the cricket board are not based on merit while slamming Raja. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan are currently placed fifth, third, and third in the ICC men’s Test, ODI, and T20I rankings respectively.

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on the 59-year-old’s stint as the PCB chairman, Ahmed said, “It's been around 8-9 months since Ramiz Raja came (and took charge of the PCB). Tell me one good thing (he) has done so far as the chairman. The criteria of team selection and hirings within the PCB are still not based on merit.”

'He is also passing time like his predecessors': Tanvir Ahmed on Ramiz Raja

The former Pak pacer further compared Raja to his predecessors and said he has done nothing different. “When Ramiz Raja was elected as the PCB chairman, I thought that things will improve but that has not been the case so far. But he is also like his predecessors who is passing time rather than working and enjoying his stint,” Tanvir added.

Will Ramiz Raja get sacked from the PCB chairman position?

Notably, there have been speculations about the ruling Pakistan government considering sacking Raja as the PCB chairman, for quite some time now. However, Raja recently stated that he is willing to remain in the position. "It's been two months now and we can't live on speculations. If something had to happen it would have happened by now. Look, unless you give continuity a chance, nothing will improve in Pakistan cricket," Raja had said. Reports about Raja being removed from the position started surfacing after Imran Khan’s exit as the Prime Minister of the country.

Meanwhile, Tanvir Ahmed went on to criticize Raja’s announcement about a U-19 Pakistan Super League (PSL), by saying that the chairman should focus on two-three-day tournaments instead. “Instead of holding a Junior PSL, the chairman should have focused on organizing two-day or three-day tournaments. He is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions,” Tanveer added.

A look at Tanvir Ahmed's career

Tanvir Ahmed played international cricket for Pakistan from 2010 to 2013 across all formats. He played five Test matches and returned with 17 wickets, with the best effort of 6/120. At the same time, he returned with two wickets in two ODI games and one T20I game.

(Image: icc-cricket.com)