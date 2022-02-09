Pat Cummins Breaks Silence On Departure Of Coach Justin Langer: 'Brave Call To Transition'

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has broken his silence on Justin Langer's resignation as head coach of the Australian men's cricket team. Langer stepped down as Australia's head coach on Sunday following months of deliberation by Cricket Australia and other concerned stakeholders. Cummins has now issued a statement regarding the development, where he defended his choice to remain silent on the matter for so long, saying that any comment would have put Cricket Australia in an "impossible position".

Cummins further clarified that none of the players had any problem with Langer's intense coaching style, adding that "it drove a better team culture and higher team standards". Cummins stated that the apology from Langer over his intense coaching style was "unnecessary" because it came from a good place.

"There has been much public comment since Justin Langer's resignation as the Coach of the Australian Cricket team. For good reason, I haven't made a public comment before today. To speak about a decision, which was yet to be made and which is for Cricket Australia to make, would have put Cricket Australia and the team in an impossible position. I'd never do that. I believe in respecting the sanctity of the change room and proper process. Now that a decision has been made by Justin to resign and given his own public comments and others by Cricket Australia, I can provide some clarity," Cummins said in his statement.

"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity. I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL's intensity. It came from a good place – his fierce love of Australia and the baggy green – something which has served Australian cricket well for three decades. It's what makes him a legend of the sport. And Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant Justin Langer legacies," Cummins added.

Cummins responds to criticism

The Australian pacer went on to address the criticism he received after Langer's abrupt exit as head coach. Several experts and former cricketers have chastised Cummins and his teammates for orchestrating Langer's departure since the news of the former cricketer resigning from the post came on Sunday. While acknowledging their position, Cummins stated that while he appreciates it, he will continue to support his teammates.

"I take this responsibility seriously. I live and breathe it. We also have a duty to our mates. Many former players have reached out to me and silently offered me their advice which is welcome. Some others have spoken in the media – which is also welcome and comes from a love of the game and their support of a mate. To all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine," Cummins said.

"CA have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning. Finally, we are custodians of cricket, with one very big thing in common: our first duty is to Australian cricket, which is bigger than any one of us," Cummins added.

(Image: AP)

