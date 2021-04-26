Pat Cummins Donates ₹37.3L To Indian Government For Oxygen Cylinders, Fans Laud KKR Star

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has entertained cricket enthusiasts with exciting T20 matches during such unprecedented times. However, a certain section of people has expressed their apprehensions about conducting the tournament considering the rising number of India coronavirus cases. Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who is a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side in the IPL 2021, recently responded to the same with a social media post. Moreover, the speedster also announced that he has made a contribution to the PM Cares Fund.

Pat Cummins donates â‚¹37.3 lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund

The Australian international took to his Twitter account on Monday where he shared a message for his Indian fans. The 27-year-old revealed that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately â‚¹37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Several people have spoken against conducting the cash-rich league during such dire times. Cummins addressed the issue in the same post as he mentioned that he has been advised that the Indian Government wants the IPL 2021 to go on as it is a major source of entertainment for the citizens who have been forced to remain in their homes due to the lockdowns in several parts of the country.

Fans praise the cricketer for his wonderful gesture

You have earned our respect Pat .

India is suffering from a severe crisis , i believe that we'll overcome from this.

You guys entertain us from 7:30 P.M and give us plenty of moments of joy.

Our gov't is setting up 551 Oxygen plants using PM Cares fund . Thanks for contributing. — Priyam (@___Priyam) April 26, 2021

It’s not the money but your intention matters. Thank you for standing with us. #Respect ðŸ‘ — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) April 26, 2021

Your contribution will inspire other people as well, peoples of India are thankful that in this difficult time, you understand their grief and suffering.



Thank You!! — Satendra Sharma (@SatendraLive) April 26, 2021

Thank you King ðŸ‘‘.



I hope Indian cricketers too get motivation from this. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 26, 2021

Pat Cummins IPL 2021 price

The star fast bowler is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The pacer was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the IPL auction last year. The Pat Cummins IPL 2021 price is set at â‚¹15.5 crore. The cricketer will next be seen in action on Monday when the Punjab Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the IPL 2021.

PBKS vs KKR live streaming information

The Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the upcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League on Monday. The contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Fans in India can catch the PBKS vs KKR live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India coronavirus cases update

The second wave of the COVID-19 virus has had a severe impact on India. There has been a significant surge in the number of cases in the country. As of April 26, there are a total of 28,13,658 active coronavirus cases in the nation.

