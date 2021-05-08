Pat Cummins: Don't host ICC T20 World Cup in India if it's not going to be safe

Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels that the ICC T20 World Cup should be shifted to the UAE amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. While speaking to the Australian daily The Age, Cummins said that if conducting the T20 World Cup in India is going to "drain resources" or "not going to be safe" then the marquee event should be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. Cummins added that it's too soon to say anything but the priority for the cricket authorities should be to work with the Indian government and come up with what's best for the Indian people at these trying times.

"If it's going to be a drain on resources or it's not going to be safe, then I don't think it's right to play it over here. That's the first question which needs to be answered," Cummins was quoted as saying by The Age newspaper.

The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India later this year. The ICC and the BCCI have indicated that if the COVID-19 situation in India remains grim, the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue, most probably to the UAE. However, the BCCI officials have confirmed that the shifting of the event will only take place in case the situation fails to improve by October. Echoing the same sentiment, Cummins said that the ICC and the BCCI should decide whether to organise the event in India or shift it to someplace like the UAE in case the crisis doesn't improve.

Cummins also highlighted how the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was held successfully in the UAE last year. Cummins, who donated a whopping $50,000 to India's fight against COVID-19, said that it was totally different this year. Cummins said that normally one would see a few hundred people always lined up outside the hotel before a match, which was missing this year. Cummins also said that half of KKR's Indian squad members had COVID-19 at some point last year.

IPL 2021 postponed

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in different camps with separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held in UAE later this year, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: BCCI)



