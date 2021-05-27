Pat Cummins Dubs Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Among Other Batsmen As Toughest To Bowl To

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has dubbed Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Babar Azam as one of the toughest batsmen to bowl against in international cricket. Cummins, while taking live questions on his official YouTube channel, said every team has some challenging players to bowl to, who are considered prized wickets. The right-arm quick mentioned the names of some of the toughest batsmen has bowled to, adding "each team has got a couple of batsmen who are prized wickets for a bowler".

Cummins names toughest batters to bowl to

Cummins named England's Joe Root and Ben Stokes, India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, and Faf du Plessis amongst the most challenging batters he has played against at the highest level. Cummins also hailed former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers as one of the toughest he has ever bowled to.

"You talk about Joe Root and Ben Stokes from England. Then obviously, Pujara and Virat from India. You have got Kane Williamson and Babar Azam. In South Africa, there was AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis is there. Every team has a couple of guys who are the prized wickets," Cummins said on his YouTube channel.

Cummins, who is currently completing his mandatory quarantine period at a hotel in Sydney, has played 34 Tests, 69 ODIs, and 30 T20Is so far in his career, taking 164, 111, and 37 wickets, respectively. Cummins was last seen in action while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021, which was suspended mid-season after COVID-19 cases started to emerge from inside the bio-secure bubble.

Cummins, along with the rest of the Australian contingent, left India for the Maldives on May 7, three days after the BCCI called off the cash-rich tournament. The Australian crew spent at least a week in the Maldives before they were flown back to their own country in a chartered flight arranged by the BCCI. The pacer will next be seen against West Indies playing a white-ball series in the Caribbean.

IMAGE: AP