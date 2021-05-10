Pat Cummins Embarrassed Publicly After Tagging Mayank Agarwal Instead Of Mayanti Langer

Australia's star pacer Pat Cummins, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, was recently seen discussing details about his cricketing career alongside Mayanti Langer and former England spinner Graeme Swann. The 28-year-old reflected upon on his Test debut in 2011, and how it felt like facing Dale Steyn's fiery deliveries. While the Australian international entertained fans by disclosing details about his career, fans were quick to point out that the player had wrongly tagged Mayank Agarwal in his social media post.

Pat Cummins wrongly tags Mayank Agarwal in place of Mayanti Langer

The cricketer recently took to his social media accounts to share a clip from the Players' Lounge Podcast. The fast bowler mentioned how he made a good time being on the show and interacting with the likes of popular Indian sports anchor Mayanti Langer and Graeme Swann. However, the player embarrassed himself as he tagged Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal in place of host Mayanti Langer.

Good fun chatting to @mayankcricket and @Swannyg66 on the Players Lounge Podcast a couple of weeks back! https://t.co/elURWhdx4v — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 9, 2021

@patcummins30 You got the wrong person Pat 😊 — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) May 9, 2021

The player's followers pointed out that the player had tagged the wrong account. Mayank Agarwal also commented on the tweet to let Cummins know about the error. Interestingly, Agarwal has been involved in a similar incident in the past while congratulating Jasprit Bumrah for his wedding. It so happened that the opening batsman tagged the wrong person along with Jasprit Bumrah. While he did congratulate the newlywed couple and also blessed them with a lot of happiness and health together, Mayank made one mistake as he tagged former all-rounder as well as Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan.

Pat Cummins donation for COVID-19

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, who became the talk of the town in India last month after he promised to donate $50,000 (i.e. approximately INR 36,65,575) to PM-CARES Fund to support the country's fight against COVID-19, has revealed that he has "ended up allocating his donation" to UNICEF Australia. Cummins took to his social media accounts to reveal that he has donated the money to UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal', an initiative started in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) to help tackle the ongoing crisis in India. Here is the Pat Cummins donation tweet -

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

Pat Cummins wife pregnant with first child

Australia speedster Pat Cummins is all set to become a father for the first time as he and his fiance Becky Boston are expecting their first child. Earlier this week, when the IPL was postponed midway, Cummins and the rest of the Australian contingent moved to the Maldives as a transit point on their journey back home. While he awaits to get on the flight to go back to Sydney, there is Becky Boston, Pat Cummins' long-time girlfriend who he got engaged to last year in February, took to social media to announce the couple were expecting the birth of their first child this spring. It is reported that the couple is set to tie the knot soon.

IPL suspension news

The 'IPL suspension' news shocked cricket fans as they were concerned about the tournament's future. The BCCI has assured that they have not decided to call off the league, but have rather decided to postpone it. The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals reported breaches in the bio-bubble with several players testing positive for the virus. The confirmation of the same was made on the tournament's Twitter account.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Image source: Pat Cummins / Mayank Agarwal / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.