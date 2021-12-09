Pat Cummins' Gesture During India's 2nd COVID Wave Becomes Most Retweeted Post Of 2021

According to statistics provided by Twitter on Thursday, Australian captain Pat Cummins' post announcing his donation to the COVID-19 relief work in India was the most Retweeted Tweet in 2021. In terms of retweets by Twitter handles in India, Pat Cummins' post was ranked No. 1 by the social media company. Cummins had urged people to contribute to the COVID-19 relief efforts in India in a tweet he posted in April this year, during the second wave of the deadly disease. The tweet drew tremendous attention from all over the world, making it the most retweeted post in 2021.

Cummins' tweet also happened to be the most Quoted Tweet this year. Pat Cummins, who was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the time, had shared the post after COVID-19 numbers in India skyrocketed, forcing the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League to be postponed. Cummins had turned to Twitter to announce his donation to the relief effort and to encourage others to do the same.

Most Liked of 2021

Meanwhile, the Twitter report also revealed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli's post announcing the birth of his child in January this year was the most liked Tweet of 2021. Last year, Kohli's tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy was the most liked post on Twitter in 2020. Kohli's tweet appreciating MS Dhoni's knock during this year's IPL was the most Retweeted Tweet in sports in 2020, according to Twitter. The post was also the most liked Tweet in sports this year.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

As far as Cummins is concerned, the Australian pacer was recently appointed the captain of the Test side after former skipper Tim Paine stepped down following the revelation of his sexting scandal. Cummins scripted history on Wednesday as he took the field for the first time as full-time Test captain and picked a five-for to become the first skipper in more than 39 years to register a five-wicket-haul in an Ashes series. Cummins picked the fifer on Day 1 of the first Test match against England. Australia is currently ahead in the first Ashes Test match as the side is leading by a massive margin of 196 runs at stumps on Day 2.

Image: BCCI/IPL