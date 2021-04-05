Pat Cummins Gets Candid During Recent Q&A Session, Talks About Favorite IPL Moment & More

Australia frontline pacer Pat Cummins had recently kept himself engaged with a Q&A session on Instagram from his hotel room in Chennai where he answered all kinds of questions ranging from his favorite IPL moment, favorite Indian bowler, and Indian dish, etc.

Cummins will be representing the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 that gets underway this Friday.

Pat Cummins gets candid during a recent Q&A session

Cummins went on to say that his favorite IPL moment was from the 2014 edition where KKR had won their second title after overcoming Punjab in a final-over thriller and at the same time, he also shared his thoughts on his first IPL skipper Gautam Gambhir.

"My favorite was y first IPL. I think it was 2014 with Kolkata winning the title and going to Eden Gardens the next day, saw a packed house, and seeing hundreds & thousands of fans on the streets was crazy", he said. READ | Pat Cummins buys new Sydney house worth 3.5 times MORE than his annual IPL salary

"Yeah! Enjoyed playing under GG. He was always really aggressive as a captain which I loved", the pacer added.

Meanwhile, the tall speedster has said that Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and KKR's emerging fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti are his favorite bowlers and when asked about his favorite Indian food, Cummins said that Chicken Korma with Peshwari Naan is close to his heart. At the same time, he also mentioned that winning the 2015 World Cup in his own backyard is his favorite moment when it comes to the quadrennial event.

The Aussie frontline pacer was honest as well on a couple of occasions during the session. When one fan had asked him whether he is planning to register a hat-trick in this year's IPL, his instant reply was 'No' and when one of them had asked him to choose between his Australian team-mates Steve Smith, and, Marnus Labuschagne, he added that it's impossible to get both out in the nets because they are never out and they never admit (being out) in the first place.

Patrick Cummins had finished IPL 2020 with 12 scalps from all the 14 matches that he had featured in. He also scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 128.07 including a half-century with his highest score being an unbeaten 53.

Watch Pat Cummins' Q&A session here:

KKR in IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to make the playoffs in the previous two editions and they will be looking to break the jinx this time around in their quest to win a third IPL title. The Eoin Morgan-led side will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.