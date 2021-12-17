The newly-appointed Test captain of the Australian Men’s Cricket Team Pat Cummins has been granted permission by Cricket Australia to leave Adelaide and take a chartered flight to his home in Sydney, New South Wales.

Australia are currently taking on England in the second Test (Day/Night) of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Adelaide Oval but are without the services of their regular skipper Pat Cummins. Cummins was named as the captain of Australia’s Test team just before the commencement of Ashes owing to a controversial exit of former skipper Tim Paine. His captaincy stint started with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over England in the first Test at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Unfortunately, the pacer was ruled out just hours prior to the second Test after he came in close contact with a positive COVID case. Cummins was sitting beside a Covid-19 positive during his visit to a restaurant in Adelaide. His deputy Steve Smith was handed the role of captaincy as the pacer was isolated immediately in a hotel.

Cummins had tested negative for the virus which brings a sigh of relief within the Australian camp and due to which the South Australian health officials have allowed Cummins to drive himself so he could travel to his residence in Sydney and spend quality time with his family. It will help the pacer to recover and be fully prepared for the important Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia vs England: Pat Cummins stars with a fifer in his maiden Test as a captain

As mentioned earlier, Pat Cummins’ journey as a full-time skipper of the Australian Men’s Team started on a positive note with a near-perfect win over England. Cummins was tactically brilliant with his field placements and bowling changes which saw Australia come out on top with ease. Not only as a captain, but Cummins also delivered with the ball by grabbing a sensational five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The pacer returned with the figures of 5/38 to become the very-first captain to take a fifer in an Ashes Test in 39 years and also only the second Australian skipper to achieve that feat in their maiden Test as a captain.

Image: AP